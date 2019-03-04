× Wanted man facing charges after attempting to hide identity from law enforcement in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after attempting to hide his identity from police due to being wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Barry Painter Jr., 24, is facing false identification to law enforcement among other charges for the incident.

On March 2 around 4:20 a.m., police were called to a home in the 200 block of W. King St. in Shippensburg after receiving an anonymous complaint that a wanted person was inside.

Upon arrival, police located a man who gave police a false name.

After an investigation, it was determined that the man was Painter Jr. and he had several outstanding warrants via numerous police agencies.

He was taken into custody.