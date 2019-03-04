Wine and Dine in Lancaster with some special deals for Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Monday marks the start of Restaurant Week in Lancaster, with more than a dozen businesses offering select menus with great prices for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner!

Each restaurant that participates in Lancaster City Restaurant Week designs a special menu for hungry foodies to sample things they may not traditionally have year round. Deals range from $10.00 to $40.00 depending on where you go and what type of meal you are going for.

Bistro Barberet located at 26 E King Street is offering a $20.00 three course lunch menu, and a $30.00 three course dinner menu. One of the owners Cedric Barberet, says they offer traditional french cuisine with a twist! They have a wide variety of delicious deserts to pick from for the last course of your meal, he says anything with chocolate seems to be the most popular.

Shot and Bottle located at 2 N Queen Street is offering a "Brinner" breakfast for dinner menu for $30.00. The first course is an appetizer, followed by an entree, and then of course some dessert. One dish on the menu is a baked mac and cheese waffle with bacon, friend chicken, drizzled in a sweet and spicy sauce -- it is delicious! They also have some refreshing breakfast inspired cocktails available all week as well.

Lancaster City Restaurant Week runs from March 4 - March 10. For more information on participating restaurants, their special menus, and reservations you can visit the restaurant week website.