× York County man charged with home-improvement fraud

YORK COUNTY — A 43-year-old Etters man has been charged with theft by deception after police in Fairview Township say he never performed the home improvement work he was hired to do last year.

Adam A. Lentz, of the 400 block of Marsh Run Road, has been charged after a Fairview Township Police investigation that was launched last year. According to police, a New Cumberland woman hired him in November 2018 to do home improvement work at a house she was preparing to sell. Lentz took $1,000 to perform the work, but never did the job he was hired to do and did not pay the victim back, police say.