× York Haven man facing charges for violating protection from abuse order by making phone call after separate arrest

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A York Haven man is facing charges after violating a protection from abuse order.

Omar Newell, 33, is facing charges for violation of a protection from abuse order.

On March 3 around 3:30 a.m., police investigated a report of a PFA violation.

The protected woman lives in Upper Allen Township, and said she received multiple calls from Newell, in violation of the order.

An investigation revealed that the calls originated from the York County Booking Center, where Newell was being processed for an unrelated arrest.

He was arrested in York County, and transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.