York man wanted on aggravated assault, weapons charges

YORK — Police in York are searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and firearms offenses stemming from an incident that occurred Feb. 28 on the 100 block of South Queen Street.

Dion-Taye Ladeliron Jackson has several tattoos, including some on his face, according to police. He is also missing several teeth, police say.

Jackson is also charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and person not to possess firearms, York Police say.