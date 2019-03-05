9-year-old girl with special needs forms unlikely friendship with grocery store cashier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A video showing a GIANT employee in Dauphin County letting a 9-year-old girl with special needs help bag groceries has gone viral.

A trip to the grocery store for Lisa Teach and her kids can be quite the handful. Her two girls, ages 9 and 7, were dancing down the aisle at the Giant on Union Deposit Road.

"it's like anyone that goes to the grocery store," Teach said. "We try and remember what to get. We know we're probably not going to remember everything. It's challenging to shop with children."

Like most 9-year-olds, Lilly is a ball of energy, and it's more than refreshing.

"I'm excited to get donuts, and get the groceries, get the food," Lilly said excitedly.

Both girls wanted a lot of items in the store.

"It is extremely tough," Teach said. "There are a lot of things that they want. So as a mom you kind of have to have your game plan going in."

And this next move was not in the playbook.

"Hi, I'm good how are you," Isaac Witte, a cashier said.

Last weekend, Witte noticed Lilly getting ready to open a bag, and asked her to help. A cell phone video captured the special moments that began to unfold

"In that moment something happened in my heart, because, my daughter was seen and acknowledged," Teach said. "And I still am so touched that he offered that to her. She couldn't wait to help. It's like she's been waiting for this moment."

"I don't really know exactly what struck me about Lilly," Witte said. "I just, I also have a disability. When I was growing up I didn't have those opportunities. So, it's nice when you have someone there to help you out."

Whether she knows it or not, it's not the extra hand Isaac has needed all this time, but the love and attention of someone like him.

"I love him so much and he's the best boy ever," Lilly said.