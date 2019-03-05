‘Ask Evan’:” What do I need to do to get a Real ID from PennDOT?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Alan K. Alan asks. "For Real ID you need to show your birth certificate to be verified. When I got my permit, we had to show a birth certificate and social security card to prove who we were and proof of age. This was back in 1972. What's different?"

A birth certificate and social security card are still the standard forms needed to get a regular drivers license for PA residents under the age of 18. When it comes to 'Real ID', which are available as of March first, you have to provide additional documents. PennDOT will need to verify your identity, your social security number, and your Pennsylvania residency even if you already have a Pennsylvania driver's license or photo ID card.

For proof of identification you can show a birth certificate with a raised seal, a U.S passport or a certificate of citizenship or naturalization. You also must show an original social security card. For proof of Pennsylvania residency, you'll need to show an unexpired drivers license or a PA vehicle registration, or a utility bill showing your name and address.

Keep in mind that after October first you'll need either a 'Real ID' or a passport in order to board a commercial flight, visit a federal building or enter a military facility.

