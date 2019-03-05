× Attorney General Josh Shapiro Raises Awareness During Consumer Protection Week

HARRISBURG — In acknowledgement of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is increasing awareness of resources available to the consumers of Pennsylvania from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

“Protecting Pennsylvania consumers from being victimized by scam artists is a top priority of my Office,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Whether that scam originates on the street corner or in a corporate board room, our staff will investigate and take action to defend affected consumers. Last year, we saved Pennsylvanians more than $8 million—and we’re committed to fighting for them, securing restitution and protecting their hard-earned dollars.”

In 2018, the Office of Attorney General saved consumers over $8 million—a 156 percent increase over 2017—through remittance, mediation and loan forgiveness. The Bureau of Consumer Protection received 24,767 consumer complaints in 2018, and already 4,822 in 2019. Mediation savings in 2018 jumped 17 percent, with the average Pennsylvania consumer saving $136 through mediation.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, you can file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection in a variety of ways:

Online here: https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/

By calling the hotline: 1-800-441-2555

Or, by emailing: scams@attorneygeneral.gov

The Bureau of Consumer Protection is holding a series of 32 community events across the Commonwealth this week to engage consumers, hear their concerns and complaints, and offer their assistance. For a full list of events, go here.

Attorney General Shapiro noted a few of the consumer protection actions that the Office of Attorney General has taken in the past year:

Filed a lawsuit against Verizon for failure to deliver promised incentive items to consumers who enrolled in certain two-year contracts with the company.

Secured a $575 million dollar settlement with Wells Fargo Bank for opening unauthorized accounts and charging consumers for unnecessary auto insurance and mortgage fees.

Won in federal court by Navient being denied a motion to dismiss eight of the Commonwealth’s nine claims dismissed of widespread abuses in the company’s student loan origination and servicing.

Reached a $5.7 million dollar settlement with Uber Technologies, Inc. to resolve the company’s one-year delay and cover up in reporting a data breach to affected drivers, including the 13,500 PA drivers.

Source: Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Office