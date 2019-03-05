Cold temperatures continue, watching snow and rain chances

STAYING COLD: Temperatures drop into the single digits for many locations overnight. Morning wind chills below zero will be possible under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. As strong northwesterly winds continue, flurries will be possible, especially in our northwestern counties. Wind chills in the teens persist in the afternoon with actual temperatures rising into the mid-20s. Winds die off a bit Thursday after another cold morning. Afternoon temperatures rise into the low-30s with increasing cloud cover late in the day.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: We’re watching the potential of snow showers heading into Friday. Overall, the system doesn’t look strong. But, it could cause a bit of inconvenience, especially on the drive home from work after a high near the freezing mark with mostly cloudy skies. We stay quiet Saturday as morning lows rise into the mid-20s. Afternoon highs in the low-40s, much closer, though still below normal will be the norm to start the weekend.

RAIN, THEN WARMER: As Sunday morning low temperatures near the freezing mark, moisture moves in mid-to-late morning. This could lead to a brief period of mixing before mostly rain takes over to start the day. Light and moderate, steady showers take hold for a good portion of Sunday while still allowing temperatures to rise into the mid-40s. We dry out late in the day and welcome breezy conditions once again. However, afternoon high temperatures look to stay in the mid-40s heading into next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann