Eagles extend offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo

Posted 9:38 AM, March 5, 2019, by

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 11: Isaac Seumalo #73 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants on October 11, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/ Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– After extending C Jason Kelce over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles moved to keep one of the team’s younger offensive lineman in the fold.

On Monday, the team announced that OL Isaac Seumalo signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him tied to the team through the 2022 season.

Seumalo, 25, started a career-high 9 games in 2018, as he took hold of the team’s left guard spot.

Moving forward, Seumalo appears to have the fast track to the starting job again in the 2019 season.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.