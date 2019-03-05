× Eagles extend offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo

PHILADELPHIA– After extending C Jason Kelce over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles moved to keep one of the team’s younger offensive lineman in the fold.

On Monday, the team announced that OL Isaac Seumalo signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him tied to the team through the 2022 season.

Seumalo, 25, started a career-high 9 games in 2018, as he took hold of the team’s left guard spot.

Moving forward, Seumalo appears to have the fast track to the starting job again in the 2019 season.