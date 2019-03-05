× Eagles sign Jason Kelce to extension

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have locked up a key member of the team’s offense line for another season.

The team announced that it has agreed to a one-year contract extension with C Jason Kelce.

Kelce, 31, will now be tied to the Eagles through the 2021 season.

The deal also makes Kelce the highest paid center in the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal will average $11 million over the next three seasons: