Eagles sign Jason Kelce to extension

Posted 9:33 AM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, March 5, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 30: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with the officials during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Eagles in overtime 26-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have locked up a key member of the team’s offense line for another season.

The team announced that it has agreed to a one-year contract extension with C Jason Kelce.

Kelce, 31, will now be tied to the Eagles through the 2021 season.

The deal also makes Kelce the highest paid center in the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal will average $11 million over the next three seasons:

