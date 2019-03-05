Eagles to decline DT Timmy Jernigan’s option, making him a free agent
PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have decided against exercising a team option, allowing a defensive lineman to reach free agency.
The team has declined DT Timmy Jernigan‘s option, making him a free agent on March 13.
The move will save the team $7 million but also count $6 million in dead money against the cap.
Jernigan, 26, missed a majority of last season after dealing with recovery from off season back surgery.
When he was healthy in 2017, Jernigan proved to be a force next to DT Fletcher Cox.
While it is possible that Jernigan could return to the team on a cheaper deal, he will now be able to receive offers from any team as an NFL Free Agent.