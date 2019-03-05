Eagles to decline DT Timmy Jernigan’s option, making him a free agent

Posted 9:49 AM, March 5, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Derek Barnett #96, Timmy Jernigan #93, and Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after stopping the New York Giants on downs in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have decided against exercising a team option, allowing a defensive lineman to reach free agency.

The team has declined DT Timmy Jernigan‘s option, making him a free agent on March 13.

The move will save the team $7 million but also count $6 million in dead money against the cap.

Jernigan, 26, missed a majority of last season after dealing with recovery from off season back surgery.

When he was healthy in 2017, Jernigan proved to be a force next to DT Fletcher Cox.

While it is possible that Jernigan could return to the team on a cheaper deal, he will now be able to receive offers from any team as an NFL Free Agent.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.