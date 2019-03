Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The day you've all been waiting for is here! Central Pennsylvania's day about the best food is here. It is Fastnacht Day.

Fastnacht Day is celebrated on Fat Tuesday every year, the day before Ash Wednesday.

On Tuesday you can pick-up your order of Fastnachts at Achenbachs Pastries from 5AM - 6PM.

Achenbachs Pastries is located at 375 East Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County.