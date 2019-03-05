× Fun Times at Old Republic Distillery in York

YORK,Pa— This morning we’re in York City at Old Republic Distillery getting a tour of their wonderful building.

Old Republic Distillery was the first distillery to open in York County after the end of prohibition and has several exciting advancements that will expand the business even further in 2019.

Siblings, Bill and Denise Mathias, co-owners of Old Republic Distillery, grew up in a family of winemakers. Spirits peaked their interest the most, but PA laws didn’t permit distilling at the time. Bill Mathias was among those leading the efforts to change PA’s distilling laws and relentlessly pursued this for three years until the liquor code was changed in 2011 allowing for a new Limited Distillery License. Bill and Denise Mathias were one of the first in line to acquire this new license when they became available in March of 2012.

For more information about the Old Republic Distillery, checkout the link: https://drinkord.com

6am:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

7am:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video