Harrisburg man facing charges after traffic stop reveals firearm, marijuana

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after he was found to be illegally in possession of a pistol, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Deovion Gibson, 19, is facing possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and person not to possess firearms among other related charges.

On March 3 around 12:40 a.m., police stopped the car Gibson was driving for observed violations in the 100 block of Limekiln Road in Fairview Township.

During the traffic stop, police could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

In the subsequent investigation, Gibson was found to be illegally in possession of a pistol with an expanded drum magazine along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Gibson admitted to police that he illegally purchased the firearm from an unknown person in Harrisburg.

He was arrested and remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.