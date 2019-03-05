‘I was just sad because that was one of my closest friends’: Neighbor speaks out after East Lampeter shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"My friend’s mom came to my door knocking and said, ‘Yo, some kid just got shot out here,’” said Scott London, who lives on the 400 block of Dohner Drive in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.

He tells us he was watching tv with his family Monday night when they heard gunshots outside.

“I couldn’t really believe it because I’ve never heard of something like that happening behind here,” said London.

But when he went outside, he says he was shocked, when he realized the victim was a childhood friend.

“I was just sad because that was one of my closest friends and I wanted to help him so bad because all the cops were around and they said to step back,” said London.

East Lampeter Police tell us it was just before eight Monday night when they were dispatched to the townhomes on Dohner Drive.

They found an 18 year-old man shot multiple times in a space between two rows of homes.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Right now, police say they don’t have any suspects, but Lt. Matthew Hess tells us he believes the incident was drug related and there is no danger to the public.

London, though, says it’s important to be vigilant, especially in an area like this where many families live.

“There’s a lot of little kids around here, so they should be more careful because you never know what could happen,” said London.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they expect to have more information by the end of the week.

Anyone with information on who might be responsible is urged to contact the East Lampeter Police Department.