Man accused of sexually abusing child in Dauphin, Lancaster counties

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An East Lampeter Township man was arrested last week in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

Mark Nigro, 41, has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors, court documents show.

Police became aware of the alleged abuse on January 16, 2018, a day after the child was abused for what police allege was the fifth time; it began in November 2017.

On January 15, the victim advised that Nigro touched her inappropriately. Later that night, the complainant confronted Nigro who admitted to the allegation, according to the criminal complaint.

In an interview at the Pinnacle Health Children’s Resource Center on January 18, the child related that on four other occasions, Nigro touched her inappropriately and he forced her to touch his genitals, the criminal complaint says. The child added that Nigro told her to keep it a secret.

The alleged abuse occurred in Dauphin and Lancaster counties.

Nigro now faces charges.