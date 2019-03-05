× Man arrested, charged in connection with death of wife who had been missing since 2012

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Silver Spring Township man was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with the death of his wife, who had been missing since 2012.

Hap Seiders, 65, faces charges of criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and abuse of corpse, court documents show.

Rabihan Seiders, 53, was reported missing on March 27, 2012. During a search of the couple’s home on Willow Mill Park Road, police recovered evidence that led to a belief that foul play was involved in Rabihan’s disappearance.

According to an unsealed probable cause affidavit from that year, police found blood stains on the carpet of their home as well as ashes in the chimney that contained human remains. Though, the remains were never positively identified and Rabihan’s body was never found, the affidavit said.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office and Silver Spring Township Police will hold a press conference Wednesday regarding Hap’s arrest.