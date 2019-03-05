× Man charged in connection with death of wife who has been missing since 2012

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Silver Spring Township man was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection with the death of his wife, who has been missing since 2012.

Hap Seiders, 65, faces charges of criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and abuse of corpse, court documents show.

Rabihan Seiders, 53, was reported missing on April 4, 2012 by her daughter, Valeria Kulbova. Kulbova told police that the last call she got from her mother was a missed call around March 25, which was later confirmed to have been a day prior. Kulbova added that she had access to her mother’s email account and the last opened email was on March 24 at 10 a.m.

Kulbova advised that her mother said if anything would happen to her, Hap “did it,” the criminal complaint says. Kulbova told police that her mother was afraid that Hap was going to “hit her so hard she would never wake up” and that he was going to “poison her with antifreeze,” police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police spoke with Hap the day his wife was reported missing. Hap advised that the last time he saw her was on March 28 when he dropped her off at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to the criminal complaint. Police reviewed surveillance footage from the area and found no sign of Rabihan. Further investigation revealed photographs of Hap traveling alone on the New Jersey Express Way, the criminal complaint notes.

Police were able to confirm that Rabihan was with Hap at 1 p.m. on March 27 at a Rite Aid Store in Silver Spring Township but from that point on, no contact was made.

According to the criminal complaint, Hap switched vehicles from a garage parking log in Atlantic City just hours after he spoke with police; he was seen driving an SUV that was normally driven by his wife.

On April 13, police served a warrant at the couple’s home on Willow Mill Park Road. They recovered several containers of ash, bone and clothing pieces from a fireplace and hearth area in the living room, the criminal complaint says. Blood stains were located inside the home, which contained Rabihan’s DNA.

Police also spoke with a neighbor, who advised that he saw heavy smoking coming from the couple’s home during Rabihan’s disappearance which was odd because they “rarely burned at all in the past,” the criminal complaint states.

Hap now faces charges.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office and Silver Spring Township Police will hold a press conference Wednesday regarding Hap’s arrest.

This story has been updated from its previous version.