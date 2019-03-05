Man facing charges in Dauphin County after making video of himself stabbing teddy bear, threatening victim

Posted 8:35 AM, March 5, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after making a video of himself stabbing a teddy bear and threatening a victim.

Jordan Long, 24, is facing terroristic threats and criminal mischief charges for the incident.

Long made a video of himself stabbing a teddy bear and making a statement that made the victim believe that she may be in danger, according to police.

He also destroyed the victim’s property by stabbing and slashing the teddy bear.

Long was arrested and transported to Dauphin County Central Booking for arraignment.

