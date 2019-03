Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- A man is running a Booze History Museum out of his home.

According to PIX11, Lev Mezhburd, of Staten Island, is a Jewish emigre from the former Soviet Union.

Today, he runs the museum out of his home.

"My ultimate goal," he told PIX11, " to enjoy it, enjoy the people you drink with, enjoy what you drink and enjoy yourself."

The best way to reach Lev is to hit him up on Facebook. He calls himself Spirit-rx.