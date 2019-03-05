× Pharrell Williams announces Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA– Pharrell Williams has announced his own festival that will include a concert on the beach.

The Something in the Water Festival will be held from April 26-28 in Virginia Beach.

The festival will feature several different events, and performances will be held at both the Oceanfront stages and the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

According to a video tweeted by Pharrell, the lineup will include artists Travis Scott, Missy Elliott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, and more.

For more information and tickets, you can visit the festival’s website here.