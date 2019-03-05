× Police: Felon raped Spring Garden Township girl over period of six years

YORK COUNTY — An inmate already serving time in state prison is facing charges for raping a Spring Garden Township girl over a period of years between 2010 and 2016, according to a criminal complaint filed by Spring Garden Township Police.

Lynn Douglas Seiple, 58, who is incarcerated in SCI Houtzfield in Clearfield County, is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault, the criminal complaint states. All but the latter two charges are felonies.

Seiple was charged after an investigation into allegations first brought by the victim in 2016, the criminal complaint says. The victim told police Seiple forced her to touch his genitals with her hands and perform oral sex on him, and eventually forced her to have sexual intercourse.

The abuse began in 2009, when the victim was about 11 years old, according to police, and lasted until 2016.

The victim said Seiple would sometimes give her money, alcohol, and illegal drugs. She said she was afraid of Seiple, police say.

Seiple said in an interview with police that the victim made up the allegations because she was angry at him for getting her in trouble for running away in June 2016.

Police say they conducted follow-up interviews with the victim from 2017 through 2019, and the information she gave “remained consistent” and “did not appear to be made up simply for (the victim) to avoid problems from June 2016.”

Seiple pleaded guilty to burglary in August 2017 and was sentenced to a prison term of 5-10 years, court documents show.