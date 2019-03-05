× Police identify suspect in Lancaster knife fight that closed portion of Queen Street Monday

LANCASTER — Police have released the identity of the suspect who was taken into custody after a fight on North Queen Street that left four people with stab wounds Monday afternoon.

Lancaster Police say Ricardo Munoz, 25, was found holding a knife when officers responding to a report of a fight in progress arrived at the 500 block of North Queen Street at about 3:10 p.m. When he saw the officers, police say, he held the knife to his own throat, and would not comply with commands to drop it.

Munoz then attempted to climb over a handrail toward the front of a residence to escape, police say. He was subdued after an officer deployed a Taser device and was taken into custody, according to police. Munoz was treated for injuries to his hand at Lancaster General Hospital before he was transferred to the Lancaster Police Station.

After Munoz was in custody, police checked the residence he tried to enter and learned there were three people inside suffering from injuries. Police say the injuries were consistent with stabbing or slashing. They were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, police say.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old woman, suffered a slash injury to her hand. The second victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered a stab wound to his head, and remains at Lancaster General Hospital in stable condition. The third victim, also a 26-year-old man, was stabbed in the left arm and remains at Lancaster General in fair condition, police say.

A fourth person, a 16-year-old male, was found at the rear of the property, also suffering from stabbing injuries to his face, right thigh, left ankle, and torso, according to police. He remains in stable condition at Lancaster General Hospital, police say.

Police say Munoz was involved in a verbal altercation with people outside the residence. The fight turned physical, and several people allegedly punched or kicked Munoz, police say.

After the fight ended, the people involved walked away. Munoz, police say, went to a backpack, retrieved a knife, and used it to stab or slash the victims, who retreated inside the residence. Munoz was still outside when police arrived at the scene.

Police say there is no known relationship between Munoz and any of the victims.

The 16-year-old victim, the 22-year-old female victim, and the 26-year-old male victim who received a stab wound to the arm are related, police say.

Officers and detectives spoke with multiple witnesses and canvassed the area for evidence and surveillance video locations, according to police.

North Queen Street was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the scene until shortly before 7 p.m., according to police.

Munoz is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, police say. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Police Det. Matt Odenthal at (717) 735-3352 or via email at odentham@lancasterpolice.com.