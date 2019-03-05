Police investigating vehicle vandalism in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a case of vehicle vandalism.

On March 4 around 7:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the rear of the 1st block of Conway Street in Carlisle Borough for a complaint of vehicle vandalism.

Police found that large rocks had been used to break rear windows on two vehicles parked at the rear of the residence.

The complainants said that the vandalism had occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on March 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252 or through our crime watch tip line.