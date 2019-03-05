× Police: Minor injuries reported in morning crash involving school bus, semi-truck

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning with a semi-truck, according to police.

The accident occurred just before 9:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 81.

Police say a Quakertown School District bus crashed into the back of a semi-truck as it slowed down with the flow of traffic.

There were a total of 35 people (29 students and six adults) on the bus, police add. Minor injuries were reported.