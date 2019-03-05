Ravens opt not to tag LB C.J. Mosley

Posted 10:00 AM, March 5, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 30, 2018: Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley #57 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a game against the Cleveland Browns on December 30, 2018 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore won 26-24. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Baltimore Ravens have opted not to franchise tag a key member of the team’s defense.

The team opted against tagging LB C.J. Mosley, but hopes to reach an extension with him before March 13, the opening of NFL Free Agency.

Mosley, 26, is a four-time Pro Bowler in his five-year career, and has accumulated over 92 tackles in every season he has played.

He has been extremely durable, missing only three games in five years.

As a centerpiece of Baltimore’s defense, Mosley has proven to be an adept defender against the run and pass.

If he were to reach free agency, Mosley would surely be one of the top players available.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.