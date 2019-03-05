× Report: Nearly half of Pennsylvania’s hourly wage workers make less than $15 per hour

HARRISBURG — Nearly of of Pennsylvania’s hourly wage workers — more than 1.75 in all — make less than $15 per hour, even as cost of living continues to increase, according to a new report from the state Department of Labor and Industry cited by Governor Tom Wolf.

The report confirms the dire need for Pennsylvania to raise the minimum wage, Wolf said in a press release.

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been unchanged in the last decade and remains at $7.25 per hour, Wolf said. All of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states have raised their minimum wage beyond the federal minimum.

“Pennsylvania continues to lag behind other states, including all our neighbors, in ensuring fair wages that keep up with the cost of living,” Wolf said. “This report confirms that too many Pennsylvanians are making poverty wages. We must act to ensure our workers stop falling behind. Our communities can no longer afford to have so many workers struggling just to get by and unable to be active members of local economies. The legislature must raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.”

The annual Minimum Wage Report from the Department of Labor and Industry shows that in 2018, over one million Pennsylvania workers earned above $7.25 per hour up to $12 per hour, and another 631,500 earned up to $15 per hour.

Wolf has proposed raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

Key findings from the report: