Springettsbury Township adds Community Service Officer to police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County -- Last November, Springettsbury Township Police Department added a community service officer to the department.

The township is funding the part time position which also offers pay.

The service officer duties include answering minor incidents like fender benders in shopping parking lots, keys locked in vehicles, etc. Something the department says is a relief for sworn in officers.

“All of our officers are community service officers to an extent but you also have that other element that they have to deal with," said Springettsbury Township Police Lieutenant Todd King.

"You know the criminal element, you have to respond to crime calls and so forth and they don’t always get the opportunity to get into the community as much. This gives us you know our department to get into the community."

Currently, there is one service officer on staff. Lieutenant King says that anybody can fill the position.

The department hopes to add more officers later.