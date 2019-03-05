Two men facing charges after raid of Lancaster home reveals 7,880 bags of fentanyl brought from Philadelphia for distribution

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges after allegedly bringing over 7,800 bags of fentanyl from Philadelphia to Lancaster for distribution.

Jacob Delmonte, 21, and Joshua Flores, 27, are each with felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.

On February 12, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided a home in the 300 block of Crystal Street in Lancaster.

Detectives found 7,880 bags packaged in “bricks” or “ice cream sandwiches”, which is consistent with Philadelphia-style packaging, according to police.

Authorities found about 30 bricks with 560 total bundles.

According to police, a standard bag of heroin/fentanyl sells for about $10, meaning the seized stash had an approximate value of $78,880.

Lancaster County District Attorney, Craig Stedman, said, “The Drug Task Force continues to target larger-scale trafficking operations bringing deadly poisons to our neighborhoods. Specifically, we have recently charged several Philadelphians transporting pure or nearly-pure fentanyl bags.”

Both Flores and Delmonte are at Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail each.