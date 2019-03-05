× Two men wanted for crimes in York City arrested by U.S. Marshals Service in North Carolina

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Two men wanted for crimes in York City were apprehended in North Carolina Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Aric Agudio, 40, and Nettie Maxwell, 27, were taken into custody without incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Aguido and Maxwell on December 21, 2018 for their involvement in an assault in which a man was stabbed with a knife and struck with a baseball bat, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Linden Avenue.

A second warrant was issued for Aguido following a shooting in the 900 block of West College Avenue on February 5, the release added.

Aguido faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearms prohibited and lesser included offenses. Maxwell has also been charged with aggravated assault and lesser included offenses.

“Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice. It is my sincere hope that the arrest of these fugitives bring some sense of relief to the community.”