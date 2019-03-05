Unseasonable arctic air is in place for Tuesday, and it lasts through midweek

UNSEASONABLE ARCTIC COLD: Bitter arctic cold has settled into Central PA, with temperatures running a good 15 to 20 degrees below average through midweek! Tuesday is the start of the arctic chill, with temperatures beginning in the teens during the morning. There’s a light breeze, and that breeze picks up through the morning and into the afternoon. Skies turn partly sunny for the afternoon. Readings reach the middle to upper 20s. Wind chills feel like the teens to lower 20s. A few flurries are possible through the evening and overnight period. Expect lows in the upper single digits to lower teens. Wednesday is the coldest days of the week under partly sunny skies. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 20s. It’s still quite breezy. Wind chills feel like the teens, perhaps even as low as the single digits at their lowest on Wednesday.

SOME IMPROVEMENTS, BUT SOME FLAKES: Thursday begins a thaw, but it is very gradual. Temperatures remain well below average, with plenty of sunshine and readings near 30 degrees. Temperatures continue to gradually rebound Friday, but still remain well below average for this time of year. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s. The chance for light snow remains, and more computer models are hopping on board with the potential. We’ll continue to monitor this chance through the week. It would be nothing major. There’s just the potential for snow showers or some light snow, so this is not the kind of system that would bring significant accumulations to the region.

WEEKEND THAW: Although it’s still on the cold side for this time of the year, the weekend continues to see a gradual thaw in temperatures. Saturday brings sunshine to start, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s. The next system crosses through Sunday. It could bring a wintry mix to start during the morning, but it should change to rain as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 40s. Monday turns drier with partly cloudy skies. Although it is breezier, it’s also milder. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Tuesday!