Andy Murray says he’s ‘pain free’ after hip surgery

Andy Murray says the hip surgery he underwent earlier this year means he is now “pain free.”

The three-time grand slam winner had hinted at retirement before going out of the Australian Open in the first round in January as he struggled to deal with ongoing pain from a long-standing hip problem.

“I want to continue playing,” Murray told reporters at Queen’s Club during an appearance to officially confirm an endorsement deal with Liverpool-based sports brand Castore. “I said that in Australia. The issue is I don’t know whether it is possible.

“I am a lot happier than I was certainly two months before the operation,” he added referring to the hip resurfacing surgery he underwent in January. “I have no pain in my hip any more. I was in pain for a long time.

“The rehab is slow and it’s been going pretty well and I just need to wait and see how things progress. If it’s possible, I would certainly love to compete again.”

If he does complete his recovery — a situation that seemed unlikely when he spoke tearfully in Melbourne before his first-round loss, he would become the first professional singles player to play with a metal hip.

Murray was beaten in five sets by Roberto Bautista Agut at Melbourne Park before receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

