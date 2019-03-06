× Carlisle Police mourn loss of Sgt. Simon Jackson

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle Police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department wrote in a Facebook post that Sgt. Simon Jackson passed away Wednesday afternoon after a battle with cancer and related complications.

Sgt. Jackson served the Carlisle and Cumberland County communities for more than 21 years, the post added.

Memorial services for Sgt. Jackson will be held Monday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church located at 290 Petersburg Road, Carlisle.