Coldest day with brutal wind chills on Wednesday before gradual thawing takes place through the weekend

UNSEASONABLE ARCTIC COLD CONTINUES: Wednesday is the coldest day of the week, and it’s another frigid start before we even get there. Expect partly clear skies, with a breeze and temperatures in the teens. Wind chills feel like the single digits, even below 0 at times. The rest of the day remains breezy under partly sunny skies. There are some lake effect flurries too, especially west and northwest of Harrisburg. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 20s. It’s still quite breezy. Wind chills feel like the teens, perhaps even as low as the single digits at their lowest on Wednesday. The clouds linger through the night before they start to break during the morning on Thursday. The lake effect flurries remain as well. The winds ease a bit too, with readings fall into the teens again. Wind chills feel like the single digits.

SOME IMPROVEMENTS, BUT SOME FLAKES: Thursday begins a thaw, but it is very gradual. Temperatures remain well below average, with plenty of sunshine and readings near 30 degrees. Temperatures continue to gradually rebound Friday, but still remain well below average for this time of year. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s. The chance for light snow remains, and more computer models are hopping on board with the potential. We’ll continue to monitor this chance through the week. It would be nothing major. There’s just the potential for snow showers or some light snow, so this is not the kind of system that would bring significant accumulations to the region.

WEEKEND THAW LASTING INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: Although it’s still on the cold side for this time of the year, the weekend continues to see a gradual thaw in temperatures. Saturday brings sunshine to start, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s. The next system crosses through Sunday. It could bring a wintry mix to start during the morning, but it should change to rain as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 40s. Monday turns drier with partly cloudy skies. Although it is breezier, it’s also milder. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s. There’s a slight dip in temperatures for Tuesday. Skies are partly cloudy, and there’s a bit of a breeze. Expect temperatures in the lower 40s.

