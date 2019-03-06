DA, neighbors talk after police say a man confessed to stabbing his boyfriend in Lancaster Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER TWP., LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- An argument in Lancaster County turns deadly overnight.

A Monroe County man is facing a criminal homicide charge after authorities say he killed his boyfriend in Lancaster Township.

Police say it happened in a townhome on the 400 block of Dickens Drive.

The man charged, 30-year-old Matthew VanZandt was staying in the townhouse with the victim, according to Craig Stedman, the Lancaster County District Attorney.

That's where police found the found the victim’s body naked, slashed, stabbed on a bed inside the home.

Police say VanZandt pulled a knife on his boyfriend after an argument between the couple.

“There was an argument over them going their separate ways and mockery," said Stedman.

Court documents state officers found 31-year-old Ian Shannon dead and naked on a bed inside his home.

The room was apparently covered in blood.

“He had suffered numerous stab wounds and injuries, pretty terrible," added Stedman.

Shannon was a big fan of the band 'Third Eye Blind'.

The band tweeted and posting on Facebook about Shannon Wednesday saying, "Today our community is struck with grief. Ian Shannon wasn’t just a fan or an expert - he is Third Eye Blind. Ian traveled all over the United States to see us play, always front row. Thank you Ian for bringing so much love to us and our community. We will remember you forever."

Court documents also state a neighbor initially called 911, reporting a disturbance coming from the home.

Later, that neighbor told police he had heard screaming and loud music coming from the victim's home, and he believed it was Shannon screaming.

“Police did a welfare check but didn’t hear or see anything, about 3:18, 3:20 in the morning, the charged defendant showed up at Allentown Hospital covered in blood," explained Stedman.

Stedman says that’s where Van Zandt admitted he had a knife and he had used it to kill his boyfriend.

“It’s shocking because you don’t really expect that around this neighborhood. Good people here," said Jake Vadell,

Vadell also calls it unsettling because his nieces and nephews play outside in the neighborhood where it happened.

“Just to know that could be a couple hundred feet from where you live this behavior could be happening, and someone just died, is killed, messed up," he added.

According to Stedman, it's a tragedy all around.

“We have one individual dead, and one individual is facing his life in prison because of an argument, a break up, what have you… nothing is worth it," said Stedman.

One neighbor told FOX43 off camera something was 'off' about VanZandt.

Police talked to VanZandt and described him as being calm and monotone when he gave his account of what happened inside the townhome.

Court documents show it’s not his first run in with the law, previously arrested for retail theft, a DUI, and disorderly conduct.

Authorites say VanZandt was taken to Lancaster County Prison Wednesday evening.