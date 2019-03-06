× Ephrata man accused of impersonating police officer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata man is accused of impersonating a police officer.

Manuel Medina, 27, allegedly pulled over a vehicle in the area of North Reading Road and Alexander Drive in Ephrata Township on February 1 around 11:15 a.m.

Police say Medina used rapid flashing amber and white LED lights mounted inside of his white SUV to pull the vehicle over.

Medina approached the vehicle and identified himself as an officer before saying that he wasn’t actually one, but should be considered one, police allege. The driver then drove away and notified authorities.

Medina has been charged with impersonation of a public servant.