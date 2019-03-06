Frigid cold wind chills persist through tomorrow, plus more snow on the way for Friday!

FRIGID WEDNESDAY: Strong energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere has been responsible for the gusty conditions we are seeing at the surface. Northwesterly flow combined with the strong energy is enough to produce some decent snow squalls. We’ve been seeing good flurry activity today, and it is possible we see some more activity through early Thursday. Gusty winds remain a concern through early tomorrow as well. Frigid cold wind chills today will keep our real feel temperatures in the single digits and low teens! Unseasonably cold for this time of year is an understatement, though we don’t look to be breaking any record temperatures. As winds calm down Thursday afternoon, our wind chills will begin to relax as well. Temperatures tomorrow will again stay well below average, but it won’t feel as brutal because of calming winds. We are tracking more accumulating snowfall to end off the work week.

SAY IT AIN’T SNOW AGAIN: It looks like we will be ending off this brutal cold week on a wintry note. Another weak system will bring some minor snow accumulations to the area Friday. Temperatures will definitely be cold enough to support snow, but lack of moisture in the system means accumulations will be more of a nuisance. Your Friday morning commute looks to be in good shape, snow will likely pick up late morning into early afternoon. Snow showers continue light and scattered through the rest of the afternoon and exit late Friday evening. The highest totals at this time on models look to be around 2″, but given the lack of any real moisture or heavy snowfall, we should end up around 1″ or less for the most part. Snow exits late Friday and warmer temperatures finally build back in for the weekend.

SEASONABLE WEEKEND: After a long week of brutally cold temperatures, we finally get a break heading into the weekend. Saturday, temperatures rebound into the mid 40s for highs although clouds will be on the rise. We are tracking another system that will bring us some wet weather for the later half of the weekend, but this time in the form of rain showers. The first sprinkles begin to fall late Saturday night and continues through the first part of the day Sunday. Flooding at this time does not look to be a concern, just a good steady rainfall Saturday night into Sunday, drying up early afternoon. Temperatures continue to warm through Sunday, potentially topping out in the upper 40s! We keep the more seasonable air even into the start of the next work week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann