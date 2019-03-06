× Harrisburg Police seek help in identifying robbery suspect

HARRISBURG — Police in Harrisburg are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a robbery that occurred at a Hamilton Street store on Feb. 22.

According to police, the pictured suspect robbed the Hamilton Food Mart, on the 200 block of Hamilton Street, by displaying a handgun and demanding money from the cash register. He also kicked an employee before leaving the store without any money or other items, police say.

The suspect is described as a heavyset black male, age 30 to 40, standing about six feet tall.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.