× Lancaster City Restaurant Week – Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House

LANCASTER, Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett enjoyed the great food at Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House for Lancaster City Restaurant Week.

Each restaurant that participates in Lancaster City Restaurant Week designs a special menu for hungry foodies to sample things they may not traditionally have year round. Deals range from $10.00 to $40.00 depending on where you go and what type of meal you are going for.

Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House dinner special (starter & entree for $20) includes:

A few of our Irish Favourites (Shepherd’s Pie, Veggie Shepherd’s Pie, Chicken Pot Pie, Bangers & Mash), so LCRW offers an opportunity to get in the St. Patrick’s spirit a week early New items that are not currently on our menu but are a preview for our upcoming Spring/Summer menu (Annie Bailey’s seasonal menus change 2x a year) Vegan & Vegetarian items also



Lancaster City Restaurant Week runs from March 4 – March 10. For more information on participating restaurants, their special menus, and reservations you can visit the restaurant week website.

6am:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

7am:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

8am:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

9am: