× Lancaster man pleads guilty in federal court to burglarizing Lebanon pharmacy, Palmyra gun store

HARRISBURG — A Lancaster man pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy, burglary, and firearms charges related to the 2018 robbery of a Lebanon pharmacy and a Palmyra gun shop.

Henry Morales, 24, was accused of breaking into the Medicine Shop with three accomplices. They allegedly stole cough syrup and Viagra, prosecutors say. The four suspects then threw a cinder block through a glass window at the Horseshoe Pike Gunshop in Palmyra, entered the store, and stole 12 guns and an antique firearm.

Morales pleaded guilty in U.S. Middle District Court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab to conspiracy and burglary, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The maximum penalty Morales faces is 55 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and fines.