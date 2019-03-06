× Lancaster woman accused of slapping, choking 13-year-old victim

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a 32-year-old Lancaster woman with strangulation, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children after they say she slapped and choked a 13-year-old child during a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane last month.

Renette Compere was arrested after the incident, which occurred between 8 and and 11 p.m. on February 28.

According to police, Compere slapped the victim, knocking her into a wall, then choked the victim by the neck until the child was unable to breathe for at least five seconds. The victim had to scream for other family members to come help, police say.

Police took Compere into custody and transported her to Central Arraignment for processing.