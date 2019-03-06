× Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s Listening Tour will stop in Perry County on March 25

PERRY COUNTY — Perhaps the third time will be the charm.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s Listening Tour’s two previously scheduled stops in Perry County earlier this winter were postponed by winter storms. Fetterman will make his third attempt at visiting the county on Monday, March 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the New Bloomfield VFW.

Fetterman is touring Pennsylvania hearing residents’ opinions on the legalization of marijuana. Tour stops are open to the public. Those who are not able to attend or who are interested in remotely leaving a comment about legalizing recreational marijuana may submit comments via a webpage form now available on the Governor’s website and the Lieutenant Governor’s Official Facebook page.

The New Bloomfield VFW building is located at 71 Soule Road in New Bloomfield.