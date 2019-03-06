× Man convicted in 2016 deadly shooting outside Harrisburg bar

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man was convicted of first-degree murder by a Dauphin County jury for fatally shooting a man at a bar in 2016.

The jury deliberated for about seven hours before finding Eric King, 36, guilty during the five-day trial. King was accused of shooting and killing Derick Garner on Dec. 29, 2016, at OD’s Plantation, a bar located at 16th and Sycamore Streets in Harrisburg.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras inside and outside the bar. Shortly after midnight, King and two friends entered the bar, and got into an argument with the victim. King is seen pulling out a 9mm handgun and shooting across a pool table at the victim, who was near the bar talking with other patrons. The victim was struck in the arm and exited the bar through the front door.

Exterior surveillance video shows that King exited the bar, entered the passenger side of a friend’s vehicle, rolled down the window, and fired four more shots at the victim as the car pulled away.

The victim, who was running from the scene, was struck in the face and abdomen. He was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

King’s attorney argued that his client, who was shot outside the same bar in 2008, was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from that incident. King was also fearful and acting in self-defense when he shot the victim, the defense argued.

Prosecutors say King had been heard muttering to witnesses that the victim had “disrespected” him in the bar.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle argued to the jury: “The defendant, Eric King was a coward — not because he was afraid — but rather because he shot a man in the back as he ran from the scene attempting to escape the gunfire,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle said at trial.

King will be sentenced on April 16. He faces a mandatory life sentence for the first-degree murder conviction.