× Man faces criminal homicide charge following investigation into suspicious death

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Update: A Monroe County man has been charged in connection with the death of an individual who was found early Wednesday morning in his Lancaster Township home, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Matthew VanZandt, 30, faces a charge of criminal homicide, the DA’s Office says.

Police found 31-year-old Ian Shannon deceased at his residence in the 400 block of Dickens Drive Wednesday morning. Shannon was stabbed and slashed numerous times, the DA’s Office adds.

This is a developing story.

Previous: A welfare check at a Lancaster Township home has turned into an investigation of a suspicious death, according to Manheim Township Police.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 400 block of Dickens Drive at 3:14 a.m., police say. Upon arrival, the found a deceased person inside the home, and deemed the manner of death to be suspicious. Detectives are currently working on the incident and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

There is no danger to the public, according to police.

FOX43 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.