Man wanted for attempted murder, related charges arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Harrisburg man wanted for attempted murder and related charges was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a news release.

Ejuan Cosby, 21, was taken into custody at a residence in the 1200 block of Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

The arrest warrant stemmed from a shooting on February 9 in the 1000 block of High Street in Williamsport. Police found 9mm casings in a parking lot and a bullet lodged in the window frame of a nearby residence, the release said. The victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to the left and foot.

Cosby was turned over to local authorities pending a court an appearance for this charge, the release added.

“The fugitive task force worked very quickly to apprehend this suspect and it is my hope that the victim finds some comfort knowing the suspect will face justice,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane.”