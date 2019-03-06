× Manheim Township Police investigating suspicious death in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — A welfare check at a Lancaster Township home has turned into an investigation of a suspicious death, according to Manheim Township Police.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 400 block of Dickens Drive at 3:14 a.m., police say. Upon arrival, the found a deceased person inside the home, and deemed the manner of death to be suspicious. Detectives are currently working on the incident and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

There is no danger to the public, according to police.

