Monroe County man charged in boyfriend’s death, the DA’s Office says

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP -- Update: A Monroe County man was charged Wednesday with killing his boyfriend, who was found dead in his Lancaster Township home in the early morning hours, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Manheim Township Police responded to a home in the 400 block of Dickens Drive just before 3:15 a.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police found 31-year-old Ian Shannon deceased inside his home. The DA's Office said Shannon was stabbed and slashed multiple times.

District Attorney Craig Stedman confirms to FOX43 that 30-year-old Matthew VanZandt went to Allentown Hospital covered in blood and confessed to killing Shannon to the city's police department.

Neighbors told FOX43 that they heard fighting and "mocking" prior to Shannon's death.

"Manheim Township Police have been fully committed to this case, working in conjunction with our office," said District Attorney Craig Stedman.

VanZandt is in the custody of Allentown Police. He is expected to be arraigned in Lehigh County or after transport to Lancaster County.

Previous: A welfare check at a Lancaster Township home has turned into an investigation of a suspicious death, according to Manheim Township Police.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 400 block of Dickens Drive at 3:14 a.m., police say. Upon arrival, the found a deceased person inside the home, and deemed the manner of death to be suspicious. Detectives are currently working on the incident and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

There is no danger to the public, according to police.

FOX43 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.