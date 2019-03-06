× Police seek help in identifying suspects in Lancaster vehicle break-in

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Manheim Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a group that they say illegally entered an unlocked vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday on the 1000 block of Clark Street.

According to police, the group was seen walking east on Clark Street at about 12:20 a.m. One of the individuals in the group opened an unlocked vehicle, went inside, moved several items around, and left without taking anything.

The group was seen on two surveillance videos. Footage from the videos is posted below. Anyone with information on any of the individuals in the group is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.