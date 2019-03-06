Police: Steelton woman accidentally discharged firearm near elementary school

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday when she accidentally discharged her firearm near Steelton-Highspire Elementary School, police say.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the Steelton-Highspire High School parking lot to investigate damage to a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined that a projectile broke two of the vehicle’s windows.

Further investigation revealed that Zuleyka Ortiz-Candelaria, of Steelton, shot herself when the weapon accidentally discharged. It occurred near the elementary school.

Ortiz-Candelaria reported to police that the incident took place within Steelton, but it was actually in Swatara Township.

She face charges of reckless endangerment, possessing a weapon on school property, criminal mischief and filing false reports to law enforcement.

